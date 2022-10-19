Microsoft confirms job cuts across divisions, to hire in key growth areas

A report by Axios this week said that technology giant Microsoft has laid off around 1,000 employees across several divisions. Now, Microsoft has confirmed the lay offs. In its updated report, Reuters quotes a Microsoft spokesperson saying that "Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities regularly and make structural adjustments accordingly. We will continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead."
The company had said in July that a small number of roles had been eliminated and that it would increase its headcount down the line. The layoffs affected less than 1% of Microsoft's total workforce of around 221,000 as of June 30.
Microsoft has become the latest U.S. technology company to cut jobs or slow hiring amid a global economic slowdown. Several technology companies, including Meta Platforms Inc , Twitter Inc, and Snap Inc, have cut jobs and scaled back hiring in recent months as global economic growth slows due to higher interest rates, rising inflation and an energy crisis in Europe.
A report by Bloomberg Business earlier this week suggested that Intel is considering a significant decrease in staff, possibly numbering in the thousands. As early as October, several of Intel's businesses, especially the sales and marketing sector, may suffer layoffs affecting about 20% of the workforce, according to Bloomberg sources.
People now spend less on PCs than they did during the pandemic-related lockdowns due to decades-high inflation and the reopening of offices and schools. Additionally, COVID-19 limits in China, a significant PC market, and the unrest in Ukraine, which has hindered supply chains and weighed on demand, are placing pressure on chipmakers, the report said.
Morgan Stanley is another major US company that has hinted towards a possible job cut in future. Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman suggested job cuts might be coming as senior executives assess headcount at the Wall Street firm. “You’ve got to take into account the rate of growth we’ve had in the last few years," Gorman said Friday in a conference call with analysts after his bank reported third-quarter results. The balance of power in the job market, which had favored employees since the start of the pandemic, has begun to shift as Covid-19 cases continue to abate and financial markets slump. Wall Street firms are stepping up pressure on workers to return to the office, and a growing number of banks are signaling plans to reinstate periodic job cuts.
(With inputs from Reuters)
