Microsoft confirms job cuts across divisions, to hire in key growth areas

Morgan Stanley is another major US company that has hinted towards a possible job cut in future. Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman suggested job cuts might be coming as senior executives assess headcount at the Wall Street firm. “You’ve got to take into account the rate of growth we’ve had in the last few years," Gorman said Friday in a conference call with analysts after his bank reported third-quarter results. The balance of power in the job market, which had favored employees since the start of the pandemic, has begun to shift as Covid-19 cases continue to abate and financial markets slump. Wall Street firms are stepping up pressure on workers to return to the office, and a growing number of banks are signaling plans to reinstate periodic job cuts.

