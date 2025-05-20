Microsoft employee interrupts Satya Nadella's keynote to protest Gaza ties, says, ‘Microsoft is killing Palestinians!’

The report adds that Lopez called on Microsoft to take a stronger moral stance. “As one of the largest companies in the world, Microsoft has immeasurable power to do the right thing,” he wrote, warning that public trust was eroding and that “boycotts will increase” if the company does not act.



This is not the first time Microsoft employees have raised concerns about the company’s role in the conflict. Last month, Vaniya Agrawal, an Indian-origin staff member, confronted Nadella along with former executives Steve Ballmer and Bill Gates at a 50th anniversary celebration, denouncing the firm’s cloud infrastructure as integral to what she called Israel’s “automated apartheid and genocide systems”.