Microsoft introduces ChatGPT-powered Teams Premium
- Microsoft, which announced a multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI earlier this month, has said it aims to add ChatGPT's technology into all its products, setting the stage for more competition with rival Alphabet Inc's Google.
Microsoft Corp on Wednesday announced a premium Teams messaging offering powered by ChatGPT. This will simplify meetings using the AI chatbot that has taken Silicon Valley by a storm.
