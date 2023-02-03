Microsoft Corp on Wednesday announced a premium Teams messaging offering powered by ChatGPT. This will simplify meetings using the AI chatbot that has taken Silicon Valley by a storm.

As per the company, the premium service will cost $7 per month in June before increasing to $10 in July. OpenAI-owned ChatGPT will generate automatic meeting notes, recommend tasks and help create meeting templates for Teams users.

Microsoft, which announced a multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI earlier this month, has said it aims to add ChatGPT's technology into all its products, setting the stage for more competition with rival Alphabet Inc's Google.

The chatbot, which can produce prose or poetry on command, is at the forefront of generative AI, a space where more and more big tech companies are funneling their resources in.

ChatGPT on Wednesday announced a $20 per-month subscription plan, which will let subscribers receive access to faster responses and priority access to new features and improvements.

Moreover, to help win revenue from Salesforce Inc, Microsoft Corp is now adding artificial intelligence capabilities from ChatGPT maker OpenAI to another of its products, reported Bloomberg on 2 February.

As per details, this is a customer-relationship app. Through Viva Sales, Microsoft will be able to generate email replies to clients using OpenAI’s product for creating text. Viva Sales connects Microsoft’s Office and video conferencing programs with customer relations management software.

The AI tools that includes OpenAI’s GPT 3.5 will cull data from customer records and Office email software. Following this, the information will then be used to generate emails containing personalised text, pricing details and promotions.

Initially released in October, the Viva Sales app works with Microsoft’s Dynamics customer management program and that of rival Salesforce. It’s free for users who sign up for the premium versions of Dynamics and $40 per user per month for Salesforce customers.

Earlier in January, Microsoft struck an investment deal with OpenAI that’s said to be worth $10 billion and has been adding the AI research shop’s products and systems into software for computer programmers and the cloud.

Apart from this, Microsoft is mulling to use ChatGPT to enhance its Bing search engine and its executives have talked about a wide variety of consumer and commercial uses for OpenAI’s work, said the report.

(With inputs from Agencies)