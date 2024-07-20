Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Microsoft Outage: Expect all flight issues to be resolved by noon, says Aviation Ministry
BREAKING NEWS

Microsoft Outage: Expect all flight issues to be resolved by noon, says Aviation Ministry

Livemint

  • Airline systems at airports are now functioning normally, says Ministry of Civil Aviation. Backlog caused by disruptions will be resolved by noon today.

Mint Image

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on July 20 said that airline systems across airports have started working normally. The ministry also said that disruptions caused by the backlog will be cleared by noon today.

"Since 3 AM, Airline systems across airports have started working normally. Flight operations are going smoothly now. There is a backlog because of disruptions yesterday, and it is getting cleared gradually. By noon today, we expect all issues to be resolved, Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.