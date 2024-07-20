The Ministry of Civil Aviation on July 20 said that airline systems across airports have started working normally. The ministry also said that disruptions caused by the backlog will be cleared by noon today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Since 3 AM, Airline systems across airports have started working normally. Flight operations are going smoothly now. There is a backlog because of disruptions yesterday, and it is getting cleared gradually. By noon today, we expect all issues to be resolved, Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

