Microsoft takes another shot at clarifying Windows 11’s system requirements

Microsoft got a lot of things right with Windows 11, but the part about requiring TPM chips has confused, and disappointed, many. The Trusted Platform Module (TPM) is a hardware solution that offers better security for PCs. “The Trusted Platform Module (TPM) is a chip that is either integrated into your PC’s motherboard or added separately into the CPU," explained David Weston, Director of Enterprise and OS Security at Microsoft, in a separate blog post earlier. “Its purpose is to help protect encryption keys, user credentials, and other sensitive data behind a hardware barrier so that malware and attackers can’t access or tamper with that data," he added.