Microsoft wants to cut up to 120 jobs in Germany1 min read . 05:12 PM IST
Microsoft wants to cut up to 120 jobs in Germany, a business news outlet reported on Thursday, citing sources, as part of the tech company's global job cuts.
This is a developing story, more details will be updated
