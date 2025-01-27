A Fiji Airways flight is in the limelight after a shocking incident surfaced involving a 69-year-old passenger and crew members. The passenger was reported to be an Australian woman who caused disturbance mid-air during the 11-hour flight from San Francisco to Fiji. The woman was allegedly reprimanding her husband when the cabin crew intervened to sought out matters.

Later, the aggressive woman directed her rants at flight attendants. As can be heard in the video, the passenger screams Goodbye, I'm sitting in my seat…You're disruptive… No, I'm not…stop sulking." The cabin crew tries to take the situation in control and asks her to keep her voice down. However, the tussle continues, and the woman goes on to say, “Stop provoking me…Yes you are….Let me go…Don't touch me.”

The flight was en-route Fiji from San Francisco on January 18. According to media reports, the passenger seemed intoxicated and became hysterical after her husband changed seats to escape her abuse.

As the passenger claimed that she had done nothing wrong, she made racially charged remarks and threw a cup of water. “You ugly people get your hands off me..You're going straight to the American embassy tomorrow,” the elderly woman can be heard saying.

The crew shifted the passenger creating nuisance to the back of the plane. As the situation escalated, the crew taped her mouth with duct tape. Upon landing in Fiji, she was arrested and fined 345 Australian dollars.

