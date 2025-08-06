Mid-air scare! Chilling video shows man clinging to oxygen mask as bird strike prompts smoke in aircraft

Passengers panicked after a bird struck the nose of a plane bound for Paris, filling the cabin with smoke. The Airbus had to turn back just 20 minutes into the flight, according to a X post shared by RT.com. A chilling video shows a passenger clutching his oxygen mask as smoke fills the aircraft cabin.

Advertisement

Iberia Flight IB-579 had just departed from Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport in Madrid on Sunday when a large bird struck the nose of the aircraft, compelling it to return and execute an emergency landing, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

“We thought it was the turbulence that the captain was talking about, but then we started hearing a noise,” the report quoted passenger Giancarlo Sandoval, who captured the terrifying scene and posted it on social media.

“We were like, OK, something’s going on.”

Watch video

Advertisement

Also Read | Air India Express flight returns to Bengaluru following mid-air technical issue

The terrifying video captures Sandoval holding an oxygen mask to his face as the plane shuddered with unsettling sounds and smoke filled the aircraft.

A baby was heard crying in the background, as scared passengers sat in silence and eventually clapped with relief when the plane safely landed back in Spain’s capital.

The flight to Paris Orly Airport in France reportedly had only been in the air for 20 minutes.

Social media users react After the video appeared on social media, several netizens reacted to the incident, with most users shocked to learn about the harm caused by a bird.

One of the users commented, “And to think that planes brought down skyscrapers in Manhattan. They sure don't make em like they used to...”

Advertisement

Also Read | Cockroaches found on Air India flight to Mumbai make passengers uncomfortable

Another netizen added, “Birds aren't real, drone impact.”

“Really? A bird caused all that?” stated one of the users.

Expressing surprise over the incident, another user wrote, “I had no idea a bird could wipe out an airplane.”

Taking a funny jibe, another social media user noted, “Probably a goose.”