Mid-air scare: Cockroaches found on Air India flight to Mumbai make passengers uncomfortable; airline reacts

Two passengers were shifted in the same cabin when “a few small cockroaches” were found on board Air India flight (AI180) from Francisco to Mumbai via Kolkata. The airline on 4 July issued apology for the “inconvenience caused” to them.

Advertisement

“On flight AI180 from San Francisco to Mumbai via Kolkata, two passengers were unfortunately bothered by the presence of a few small cockroaches on board. Our cabin crew, therefore, relocated the two passengers to other seats in the same cabin, where they were comfortable thereafter," it said.

It added, “During the flight's scheduled fuel stop in Kolkata, our ground crew promptly conducted a deep cleaning process to address the issue. The same aircraft subsequently departed in time for Mumbai. Despite our regular fumigation efforts, insects can sometimes enter an aircraft during ground operations. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to the passengers."

This comes amid the Tata Group-owned carrier is already dealing with numerous hinderances like delays, service complaints, and maintenance issues, especially after crash of Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as London-bound AI 171 in June killing 241 people on board.

Advertisement

In the same month, an Air India flight from Tokyo to Delhi was rerouted to Kolkata citing unusually maximum cabin temperatures, whereas another from Mumbai to Chennai came back soon after its departure over a burning smell in the cabin.

Air India Express flight returns to Bengaluru Earlier today, Air India Express flight IX2718, which departed from Bengaluru returned to the airport on Sunday after facing a technical issue mid-air, according to the airline's statement on Monday.

The aircraft put a precautionary landing into effect following circling in the air to burn fuel and lower its weight. It was done in accordance with standard safety procedures.

"One of our flights from Bengaluru returned to the airport following a technical issue. The aircraft circled to reduce fuel and weight before executing a safe, precautionary landing," ANI quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Advertisement