Mid-tier IT firms' earnings outshine top 5, wage hike crimps margin in Q4

Led by strong deal wins, software services companies saw robust revenue growth in the three months ended March as the pandemic accelerated digitization spends. Wage hike, one-time bonus, and rupee appreciation impacted margins of IT companies which was partially offset by higher offshoring during the quarter.

Overall, mid-tier companies growth outpaced tier-1 IT companies in Q4. However, analysts said that it does not signal growth moderation as the demand environment continues to be healthy. Management commentaries indicated a strong tech spending environment, with a high focus on cloud migration.

A Mint analysis showed that net sales growth of top-five IT companies stood at 8.07% year-on-year in March quarter, up from 5.98% in the previous three months, and 7.61% in the year-ago period. Adjusted net profit growth (against one-time profit or loss) of these top tier companies was at 4.32% (year-on-year) in Q4 compared to 15.82% in September quarter and 1.67% in March quarter of FY20, based on data provided by Capitaline.

For 51 mid and smallcap IT companies, net sales growth stood at 7.24% (year-on-year) in Q4 vs 6.78% in the previous quarter and 4.95% in Q4FY20. Adjusted net profit of these companies jumped 37.61% in March quarter compared to 26.68% rise in Q3.

“Topline companies have missed our estimates for three out of five tier-1 IT companies. Infosys, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra missed topline estimates by 0.5-1.1%. The miss suggests moderation after a couple of quarters of strong sequential growth. Reasons for the miss were company-specific- Infosys due to revenue deflation owing to offshoring, HCLT due to slow recovery in engineering research and development, and for Tech Mahindra, it stemmed from a slow pace of deal closures and slow recovery in the telecom vertical. The communications vertical was weak for all companies. Revenue growth was led by new outsourcing and digital-led deals," said Sumit Pokharna, vice president, Kotak Securities Ltd.

Most companies have reported strong deal wins while moderating slightly from the higher base of the December quarter. Mid-tier IT had stronger pockets of outperformance, led by Tata Elxi, Cyient Mastek and Sonata Software.

Wage hikes and employee additions impacted margins but lower travel expenses and increased offshoring helped to offset that. “Ebit margin declined by 50-250 basis points (bps) quarter-on-quarter for many companies owing to wage hike, higher subcontractor expenses, strong investments and headcount addition. However, margins improved for TCS and Tech Mahindra, given their higher utilization, improvement in offshoring and continued cost savings. We believe a decline in utilization owing to aggressive hiring, rise in attrition, next round of wage revision and shortage of talent in digital skills would impact margins in the medium-term. We believe pricing would continue to remain stable," Sanjeev Hota, head of research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

According to Pokarna, in the March quarter, hiring by top-five IT companies was at an all-time high. Net additions of top 5 IT companies increased 29% q-o-q to 46,087. “Consecutive quarters of record hiring clearly indicate a low bench and strong optimism on demand. Companies ramped up the hiring of freshers and laterals with a focus on offshore talent. Subcontracting expenses increased on a sequential basis by 2-71 bps for tier-1 IT in Q4FY21. Attrition rates increased in Q4FY21 from benign levels but are still in the comfort band of most companies. Higher utilization, further improvement in offshoring, and continuation of cost benefits for large companies due to work from home operations aided margins. Pricing continues to be stable. We believe margins face downside risk from the war for talent," said Pokarna.

Naveen Kulkarni, chief investment officer, Axis Securities said that rupee appreciation impacted margins by 50-70 bps in Q4 which was partially offset by higher offshoring. As April-June is typically considered to be a strong quarter Kulkarni expects blue-chip IT companies to report 4%-5% q-o-q growth in constant currency terms backed by a ramp-up in new deal wins in previous quarters. “For midcap IT companies we believe 5%-7% q-o-q growth in constant currency terms," he said.

While the management of tier 1 companies guided for conservative double-digit revenue growth for FY22, analysts are confident that the sector would report growth in the mid-teens for FY22. Strength in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) vertical supported by a continued increase in tech spends is expected to be a growth driver for the IT sector as the pandemic has accelerated digital penetration.

Tier-1 IT has guided for double-digit revenue growth in FY22. According to Pokarna’s estimates, Infosys and TCS will lead tier-1 IT on growth and forecast 16.1% and 15.1% organic constant-currency growth respectively. He feels focused mid-tier companies will also benefit from the increase in outsourcing.

“We have downgraded our earnings for Tier 1 IT by 4% for FY22/FY23, as we build in some moderation in margins, led by increasing supply pressures in the industry," said Gautam Duggad, research head, institutional equities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

