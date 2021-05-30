Mid-tier IT firms' earnings outshine top 5, wage hike crimps margin in Q4

According to Pokarna, in the March quarter, hiring by top-five IT companies was at an all-time high. Net additions of top 5 IT companies increased 29% q-o-q to 46,087. “Consecutive quarters of record hiring clearly indicate a low bench and strong optimism on demand. Companies ramped up the hiring of freshers and laterals with a focus on offshore talent. Subcontracting expenses increased on a sequential basis by 2-71 bps for tier-1 IT in Q4FY21. Attrition rates increased in Q4FY21 from benign levels but are still in the comfort band of most companies. Higher utilization, further improvement in offshoring, and continuation of cost benefits for large companies due to work from home operations aided margins. Pricing continues to be stable. We believe margins face downside risk from the war for talent," said Pokarna.