MiG 21 fighter jets to retire after 62 years of service, Tejas Mk1A to takeover

The Defence officials said on Tuesday, July 22, said that the Indian Air Force will be phasing out its MiG 21 fighter jet aircraft by September 2025 after 62 years of service. They also said that they will be replaced with the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 1A. The squadrons operating the MiG 21 plane are currently in Rajasthan's Nal Air Force base.

ABOUT MiG 21 The MiG-21, India’s first-ever supersonic jet, was inducted into the Air Force in 1963 under a deal with the former Soviet Union. The aircraft has had limited use in the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war, but was subsequently used in the 1999 Kargil War and 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. The aircraft was also used during the 2019 Balakot airstrike against terrorist camps in Pakistan. The present Air Force Chief of Air Staff, AP Singh, also flew the MiG 21 aircraft recently. Also Read | Bangladesh jet crash: How China’s F-7 fighters — born from Soviet MiG-21, are facing scrutiny? In October 2023, Number 4 Squadron, known as "Oorials" of the IAF based at Air Force Station Uttarlai (Barmer), Rajasthan, decommissioned their MiG 21 and Su-30 MKI, marking a watershed moment in the history of the squadron, which had been operating the MiG-21 since 1966.

Earlier in July 2025, the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) were handed over the first set of wing assemblies for Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A, produced by Larsen & Toubro, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar attended the event virtually as General Manager (LCA Tejas Division) M Abdul Salam received the assemblies on behalf of HAL from Precision Manufacturing & Systems Complex unit of L&T.