Another attack in Kashmir, terrorists shot at migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh: Report

  • A migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh, Shubham Kumar, was shot and injured by unidentified Militants in Batgund Tral area of South Kashmir

Livemint
Updated24 Oct 2024, 10:05 AM IST
The attack on the migrant labourer has come days after a terrorist attack in Ganderbal district of Jammu & Kashmir
The attack on the migrant labourer has come days after a terrorist attack in Ganderbal district of Jammu & Kashmir(PTI)

In another attack on non-locals, a migrant labourer was shot at on Thursday morning, October 24, in Batagund of Tral area in Pulwama district of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K). Labourer Shubham Kumar hails from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor area, was wounded in a suspected militant attack.

Shubam Kumar received a gunshot injury in the arm when the terrorists fired at him at Batagund village, the officials said. They said Kumar has been rushed to a hospital for treatment.

According to the reports, no cartridge has been found in or around the incident site. More details are awaited in the incident of an attack on migrant labourer in Kashmir.

This is a third attack on non-local labourers in Kashmir in the past one week.

Last Sunday, October 20, six non-local labourers and a local doctor were killed on a construction site in Ganderbal district after terrorists stormed the workers' camp of an infrastruture company, along the Srinagar-Leh National highway, and shot indiscriminately.

Another labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district on October 18.

Meanwhile, a CCTV grab of two Pheran-clad terrorists allegedly involved in the Gagangir attack in Jammu and Kashmir has emerged but investigators said they are yet to ascertain if the AK rifle-wielding assailant carried out the attack, leaving seven dead.

The militant was seen entering a prefabricated hut, believed to be at the Gagangir tunnel construction site, where seven people, including six non-local laborers, were killed in the terror attack, according to official sources. J&K terror attack victim’s family recalls last moments, says ‘he was the only breadwinner’

The screen grab has 'January 27' as the date stamp -- which sources said could be due to a settings or technical issue -- in the top right corner while the rifle carried by the terrorist has a blue marking on the muzzle.

The sources said such rifles have been reportedly used by terrorists in attacks on security forces in the Pir Panjal region, which is about 200 km from the site of attack.

(With agency inputs)

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 10:05 AM IST
