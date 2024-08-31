Migrant worker’s murder over suspicion of eating beef not ’mob lynching’ but..., says Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Days after a West Bengal labourer was beaten to death in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district, state Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on 31 August downplayed the lynching incident, stating the term 'mob lynching' does not accurately reflect the incident, reported Hindustan Times.

“It is not right to say things like mob lynching, because a strict law has been made in the Assembly for cow protection and there is no compromise on it,” HT quoted chief minister Nayab Singh Saini as saying.

“Villagers have so much respect for cows that if they are informed about such things, then who can stop them? I want to say that such incidents should not happen and these incidents are unfortunate,” he added.

Earlier on 27 August, a West Bengal labourer, Sabir Malik, was beaten to death by Charkhi Dadri's villager, who suspected Malik of consuming beef. According to the details, consuming beef is a serious offence under local cow protection laws.

Following the incident, police have arrested five men — Abhishek, Mohit, Ravinder, Kamaljit, and Sahil — along with two juveniles.

All the accused have been arrested under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered, confirmed Deputy Superintendent of Police Dheeraj Kumar, adding they are in police remand.

The police said that Malik was a rag picker near Bandhra village and he was lured to a shop under the pretence of selling empty plastic bottles before being assaulted.

When bystanders intervened, Malik was taken to different location by the accused and then beaten to death.