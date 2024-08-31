Migrant worker’s murder over suspicion of eating beef not ’mob lynching’ but..., says Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

  • Earlier on 27 August, a West Bengal labourer, Sabir Malik, was beaten to death by Charkhi Dadri's villager, who suspected Malik of consuming beef.

Livemint
Updated31 Aug 2024, 09:28 PM IST
Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (HT file photo)(HT_PRINT)

Days after a West Bengal labourer was beaten to death in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district, state Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on 31 August downplayed the lynching incident, stating the term 'mob lynching' does not accurately reflect the incident, reported Hindustan Times.

“It is not right to say things like mob lynching, because a strict law has been made in the Assembly for cow protection and there is no compromise on it,” HT quoted chief minister Nayab Singh Saini as saying.

Also Read | Govt weighs changes in CrPc, IPC to curb incidents of mob lynching

“Villagers have so much respect for cows that if they are informed about such things, then who can stop them? I want to say that such incidents should not happen and these incidents are unfortunate,” he added.

Earlier on 27 August, a West Bengal labourer, Sabir Malik, was beaten to death by Charkhi Dadri's villager, who suspected Malik of consuming beef. According to the details, consuming beef is a serious offence under local cow protection laws.

Also Read | Alwar lynching case: 4 accused of killing Rakbar Khan get 7 years in prison

Following the incident, police have arrested five men — Abhishek, Mohit, Ravinder, Kamaljit, and Sahil — along with two juveniles.

All the accused have been arrested under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered, confirmed Deputy Superintendent of Police Dheeraj Kumar, adding they are in police remand.

The police said that Malik was a rag picker near Bandhra village and he was lured to a shop under the pretence of selling empty plastic bottles before being assaulted.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 47 accused in Palghar lynching case get bail

When bystanders intervened, Malik was taken to different location by the accused and then beaten to death.

"A migrant labourer was beaten to death by some people. A case has been registered under BNS and 7 people, including 2 juveniles, have been arrested. Police is working on the case actively and the accused have been taken on police remand and are being questioned," DSP Kumar said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Aug 2024, 09:28 PM IST
Business NewsNewsMigrant worker’s murder over suspicion of eating beef not ’mob lynching’ but..., says Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,333.00532.00
      Chennai
      73,613.00388.00
      Delhi
      73,181.00-1,052.00
      Kolkata
      73,109.0028.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue