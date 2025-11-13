Migration trends shift: India stays ahead in flows to developed nations, China overtakes in student visas
Nandita Venkatesan 5 min read 13 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
India is the top source of migrants to OECD nations and also leads in acquiring citizenship, primarily in Canada and Australia, even as it has lost its top rank in student migration.
India has remained a leading source of immigrants to developed countries ever since it displaced China during the pandemic, according to a recent report by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
