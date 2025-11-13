Indian talent has been in high demand in many developed countries, which are struggling with an ageing population and labour shortages. One such critical sector is healthcare. India has consistently been a key source of healthcare professionals, providing the highest number of doctors and the second-highest number of nurses to OECD countries. Of the 600,000 that migrated to these countries in 2023, 97,000 (one in six) had a health and care worker visa.