MIIS 2026: Nagaraju, Puri, Damodaran lead talks on India’s next investment cycle

The ninth edition of the Mint India Investment Summit & Awards kicks off in Mumbai today.

Over the two-day event, stalwarts like M. Nagaraju, secretary, financial services, government of India, Sivasubramanian Ramann, chairperson of PFRDA, former HDFC Bank managing director Aditya Puri, and M. Damodaran, former Sebi chair and currently chairperson of Excellence Enablers Private Limited, will lead a group of top speakers at the event.

Under the theme “Reimagining investments in a post tariff world”, the event brings together an array of speakers across policymakers, global investors, dealmakers, lawyers and business leaders.

With trade barriers rising, supply chains being redrawn, and capital becoming more selective, the environment presents both an opportunity and a challenge: how to attract, deploy, and scale investment in a world where global flows are increasingly strategic rather than purely economic.

Sessions with next-generation business leaders such as Parth Jindal, Aryaman Birla and Jay Kotak will look at how they are reimagining and reinventing their respective legacy businesses to grow in the modern era.

M&A experts like Ashish Jhaveri of Jefferies, Devarajan Nambakam of Goldman Sachs and Alok Malpani of Emirates NBD Capital India will examine the changing M&A landscape in India, particularly in the context of large deals.

Meanwhile, leaders from HDFC Capital Advisors and Brookfield will deliberate on returns, risks and exit routes for investors in Indian realty, even as another session on the opportunities and risks presented by the premiumization of real estate is debated by leaders from JSA Advocates & Solicitors, Raymond Realty and Knowledge Realty Trust (REIT).

At a time of heightened geopolitical flux, the economy will also be in sharp focus. Neelkanth Mishra of Axis Bank will outline how India can sustain growth in an era of global fragmentation, setting the macro context for discussions that follow.

Another key session featuring economists will bring together Ben Powell of BlackRock Investment Institute and Ashima Goyal of Indira Gandhi Institute for Development Research to examine how India can navigate growth, capital and risk amid a fracturing world economy.

Beyond macro and dealmaking, the summit will also turn the spotlight on the evolving architecture of India’s capital markets and financial ecosystem.

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With domestic pools of capital gaining increasing importance, PFRDA’s Ramann is expected to outline how pension sector reforms could help unlock long-term funds for the economy. As global capital becomes more volatile and selective, the deepening of domestic institutional capital is seen as a critical lever in sustaining investments.

Public markets, too, are undergoing a shift. A panel featuring corporate leaders and investment bankers from Orkla, Kotak Investment Banking and Equirus Capital will examine the growing interest among multinational companies in listing their India arms, underscoring the country’s rising stature as a destination for both capital raising and value discovery.

At the other end of the spectrum, the role of retail investors continues to expand. With speakers from Grip Invest, HSBC, Avendus and Ambit Asset Management, two sessions around the democratisation of wealth and the rise of new investment platforms will explore how individual participation is reshaping market dynamics, widening access to asset classes that were once the preserve of institutions.

Private capital remains a key focus area. Investors from leading firms such as TPG Growth, EQT, Bain Capital and ChrysCapital will discuss how value creation strategies are evolving in a more competitive environment, with bolt-on acquisitions and operational improvements becoming increasingly central to delivering returns.

Some other key sessions include one on innovation in manufacturing, featuring speakers from Sael Industries, Borosil Renewables and Anupam Rasayan.

New-age sectors and business models will also find space in the conversations. From artificial intelligence to digital-first consumer brands, speakers will assess what constitutes a scalable and sustainable investment opportunity in relatively untested domains, and how investors should evaluate risk in such spaces.

Equally, the summit does not shy away from addressing the structural enablers of investment. Discussions on dispute resolution, contract enforcement, and legal frameworks—featuring legal experts from JSA, L&T, Wockhardt, Tata Steel, and Marico —will show the importance of institutional strength in attracting and retaining capital.

Meanwhile, actor-entrepreneur Rakulpreet Singh will talk about how she has turned discipline, fitness, and persona into a business venture.

The financial sector’s role in supporting growth will also come under focus, through a session on non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), which are increasingly seen as critical in bridging credit gaps and supporting emerging segments of the economy, featuring speakers from Muthoot Fincorp and Northern Arc Capital.

Among the highlights of the programme will be conversations with M. Nagaraju, M. Damodaran and Aditya Puri, bringing forth both policy and practitioner perspectives.