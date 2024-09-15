Milad-un-Nabi 2024: From history to significance - all you need to know about Eid-e-Milad

Milad-un-Nabi 2024: The Islamic festival of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi commonly known as Mawlid or Eid-e-Milad commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Date According to Islamic calendar, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi is observed on the 12th day of the third month of Rabi’ al-Awwal. This year, the day will be observed from the evening of Sunday, September 15, till Monday, September 16.

Holiday On this day, banks will remain shut in 14 states across India, marking a long weekend. The list of states includes Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

RBI press release dated September 14 stated, “The Government of Maharashtra has declared September 18, 2024 as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The public holiday on September 16, 2024 declared earlier has been cancelled.”

History The day is referred to as Muhammad's Birthday and is believed that ‘The Messenger’ was born on this day in 570 CE in the city of Mecca. Followers of the religion across the globe commemorate the day reflecting on the Prophet’s teachings and life. It is important to note that Prophet, the founder of Islam and the proclaimer of the Quran, died on the same day.

Significance For Muslims worldwide, the day holds immense spiritual importance, as it marks the birth of the Prophet and reflect on his teachings and renew their commitment to live in accordance with his principles of kindness, compassion, and faith. This day is important in the Sufi tradition of Sunni Islam and even Shia Muslims celebrate the Mawlid.

Celebrations Prominent religious sites across India, including Haji Ali Dargah, Jama Masjid, Nizamuddin Aulia, and Ajmer Sharif witness a rush of devotees on this auspicious day.