Milad-un-Nabi 2024: From history to significance - all you need to know about Eid-e-Milad

Written By Fareha Naaz

Milad-un-Nabi 2024: According to Islamic calendar, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi is observed on the 12th day of the third month of Rabi’ al-Awwal. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Know history, significance, date and celebrations here.

Milad-un-Nabi 2024: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi commemorates Prophet Muhammad's birth.

Milad-un-Nabi 2024: The Islamic festival of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi commonly known as Mawlid or Eid-e-Milad commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Date

According to Islamic calendar, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi is observed on the 12th day of the third month of Rabi’ al-Awwal. This year, the day will be observed from the evening of Sunday, September 15, till Monday, September 16.

Holiday

On this day, banks will remain shut in 14 states across India, marking a long weekend. The list of states includes Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

RBI press release dated September 14 stated, “The Government of Maharashtra has declared September 18, 2024 as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The public holiday on September 16, 2024 declared earlier has been cancelled."

History

The day is referred to as Muhammad's Birthday and is believed that ‘The Messenger’ was born on this day in 570 CE in the city of Mecca. Followers of the religion across the globe commemorate the day reflecting on the Prophet’s teachings and life. It is important to note that Prophet, the founder of Islam and the proclaimer of the Quran, died on the same day.

Significance

For Muslims worldwide, the day holds immense spiritual importance, as it marks the birth of the Prophet and reflect on his teachings and renew their commitment to live in accordance with his principles of kindness, compassion, and faith. This day is important in the Sufi tradition of Sunni Islam and even Shia Muslims celebrate the Mawlid.

Celebrations

Prominent religious sites across India, including Haji Ali Dargah, Jama Masjid, Nizamuddin Aulia, and Ajmer Sharif witness a rush of devotees on this auspicious day.

Muslims around the world celebrate the festival by offering special prayers and by seeking blessings of Allah. Devotees engage in charity and donations and adorn their homes, mosques, and streets with colourful lights and green flags on this occasion.

