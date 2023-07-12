Milan Kundera, 'The Unbearable Lightness of Being' author, dies aged 94

Milan Kundera, 'The Unbearable Lightness of Being' author, dies aged 941 min read 12 Jul 2023, 03:55 PM IST
Milan Kundera, the author of 'The Unbearable Lightness of Being', died at the aged of 94
Renowned author Milan Kundera, best known for his masterpiece 'The Unbearable Lightness of Being,' has passed away at the age of 94, as announced by Czech TV.
Milan Kundera garnered praise for his skill in portraying themes and characters that seamlessly oscillated between the ordinary realities of everyday life and the profound realm of ideas.
"Unfortunately I can confirm that Mr Milan Kundera passed away yesterday (Tuesday) after a prolonged illness," Anna Mrazova, spokeswoman for the library in his native city of Brno, was quoted as saying.
"He died at home, in his Paris apartment," she said.
Born on April 1, 1929 in the second Czech city of Brno, Kundera studied in Prague. He, however, emigrated to France in 1975 after being ostracised for criticising the 1968 Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia.
Renowned for his somber and thought-provoking novels, Milan Kundera explored the intricacies of the human condition while tastefully infusing them with satire.
His works bore the mark of his personal journey, having endured the loss of his Czech nationality as a consequence of his dissenting views.
He translated works by the French poet Guillaume Apollinaire and wrote poetry as well as short stories. Kundera also taught at a film school, where his students included the future Oscar-winning director Milos Forman.
In 1967, Kundera achieved a significant breakthrough with the publication of his novel "The Joke." This poignant work delved into the story of a young man who faced expulsion from both university and the Communist Party due to the repercussions of an innocent joke.
(With agency inputs)
