Military parade in DC: Route, timings, all you need to know about Donald Trump's 79th birthday celebrations on June 14

Donald Trump's 79th birthday celebrations on June 14 will be done in style, with a military parade scheduled in Washington DC. The parade is being conducted as his birthday also coincides with the 250th anniversary of the US Army. As part of the celebrations, as many as 150 vehicles, 6,700 troops, and 50 aircraft will be seen in Washington DC, according to the US Army.

What will the Washington DC parade entail? Interestingly, the arranged parade will also coincide with the ‘No Kings’ protest being held across the United States to raise voice against the ICE raids conducted in Los Angeles. The LA raids triggered a major wave of protests in the Democrat-run state, which even led to the deployment of the US National Guard by the White House.

The parade's route will begin along Constitution Avenue from 23rd to 15th streets in DC and come to a stop near the White House.

28 M1 Abrams tanks, 28 tracked Bradley Fighting Vehicles, four tracked M-109 Paladin self-propelled howitzers, 28 wheeled Stryker combat vehicles, will be a part of the Washington DC parade. Additionally, rocket launchers and precision-guided missiles will also be seen during the grand event, according to The Guardian.

