Millennial boss shares struggle of dealing with boomer, GenZ at the same time: ‘End up disappointing both’

Mayank Sharma, founder of a Gurgaon-based HR firm, narrated the ordeal of being a millennial boss. He highlighted the challenges associated with managing a team—stuck between the expectations of senior management and the evolving demands of younger employees.

In a viral social media post on LinkedIn, Mayank Sharma elaborated on the dilemma of a millennial boss. He outlined the contrasts between an old-school leadership that insists on long hours, daily office attendance, and a formal dress code.

He posted, “Being a millennial boss is really hard. You have a boomer or an older millennial boss who wants you to torture your team, make people work late hours, ask people to come to the office daily, and wear sophisticated clothes.”

Advertisement

Mayank Sharma said the younger workforce prioritises flexibility, work-life balance, and a casual dress code.

While trying to balance traditional work demands with younger employees' needs for flexibility, he said a millennial boss often ends up disappointing both.

“Funny thing is, in the process of keeping a good balance, you often end up disappointing both parties,” the post states.

Social media reaction Internet users strongly reacted to Mayank Sharma's LinkedIn post discussing the difficulties of being a millennial boss. His observations resonated with many, leading to widespread discussion about the evolving workplace dynamics.

Advertisement

A user wrote, “I've reported to Boomer and Millenial bosses who have allowed me to work from mountains for weeks, while trusting in me to run my team the way I would want. Have also had reportees who have voluntarily asked to come to office on an almost daily basis [sic].”

A second user replied, “Probably side effects of Covid. Generation who entered in the Corporate Sector when WFH was a situation now it's an expectation.”

Also Read | Wittiest comments on work-life balance from top industry honchos

Another user commented, “Basically, being a millennial boss in India means your boomer boss wants you to run the office like it’s Dunder Mifflin, while your Gen Z team wants it to be Zomato Blinkit. One side wants attendance at 9 AM sharp, the other side thinks ‘login’ means sending a ‘Good Morning’ GIF on WhatsApp. And here I am, stuck in the middle, wondering if I should wear a suit or just show up in sneakers and hope no one notices [sic]!”

Advertisement