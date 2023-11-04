‘Mindset must change’: CJI Chandrachud bats for more women in judiciary
When women enter the legal profession, the perception that they will have to play a larger role in discharging familial responsibilities and child rearing, along with societal responsibilities, acts as a barrier, the CJI said.
Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud on November 4 said "mindset must change" to facilitate an increase in the strength of women serving in the country's judiciary.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message