Mining Companies Want to Turn Scrap Metal Into Green-Energy Treasure

Some global mining companies are taking their hunt for materials that can power the energy transition to city scrapyards.

Rio Tinto and Glencore have signed deals this year to expand critical metals recycling, branching out from investments over the past decade that involve running giant mines in countries including the U.S., Australia and Congo.

They and others are betting that makers of cars and consumer electronics will increasingly demand sustainably sourced metals for their products. They are also seeking to turn a potential threat from rising scrap-metal supply into an opportunity.

Rio Tinto last month agreed to buy a 50% stake in Matalco, a supplier of recycled aluminum owned by Canada’s Giampaolo Group, for $700 million. Rio Tinto is the world’s second-largest miner by market value and a major producer of aluminum, used to make electric vehicles, solar panels and wind turbines.

Glencore in May agreed with Li-Cycle Holdings to study and create a recycling hub in Europe that could produce enough recycled material for up to 36 gigawatts of lithium-ion batteries annually. It would be Europe’s largest source of recycled battery-grade lithium, cobalt and nickel, according to the companies.

The moves come as the resources sector fights to change investors’ perceptions that mining is problematic and threatens the environment, including by contributing to climate change. The industry’s record on emissions, waste and deforestation is challenging efforts by some companies to get new projects permitted and attract skilled workers.

“You use less energy when you recycle, and you have less impact on nature," said Jakob Stausholm, Rio Tinto’s chief executive officer. “So I do think that anywhere where we can do that, we should try to do that."

Miners also see an opportunity for profit. Several decades of industrialization in China is expected to start throwing off more secondhand metal than ever before, which companies hope can be recycled and sold again.

The cost to set up aluminum-scrap processing facilities is typically one-tenth of what is needed to build plants to produce the commodity new, said Wood Mackenzie, a U.K.-based consulting firm.

Policy makers in some parts of the world have set ambitious targets for recycling. The European Union’s executive body this year proposed a goal of getting at least 15% of some critical raw materials from its own recycled sources.

“If you’re not going into recyclability, we will keep on being cannibalized by recycling because the world will see more and more," said Stausholm.

Globally, 42% of aluminum will be sourced from scrap come 2050, compared with 26% in 2022, Wood Mackenzie estimates. For lithium, recycled metal could comprise 39% of the market by then, from 2% last year.

Some executives say big Western mining companies will need to get involved in scrap-metal supply in some way to stay relevant. But several also highlighted drawbacks, including margins that are typically thinner than running large mining pits.

For BHP Group, the world’s No. 1 mining company by market value, recycling metal doesn’t offer the same scale, returns or require the same skills as its core business digging up commodities such as iron ore and coal in the Australian Outback.

“The fact is, it’s not as easy to do as everyone thinks," said Duncan Wanblad, CEO of London-based mining company Anglo American, which is looking for partnerships. “It’s not like you can just take a smelter or a refinery that you’ve currently got" and start feeding it scrap, he said.

Many customers still also need new metal. Aluminum made from scrap can have significant impurities that mean it doesn’t meet the standards for some aerospace, electronics and defense products.

Recycling alone can’t fill demand projected for the global energy transition either, miners say. Electric cars and renewable energy infrastructure use several times more copper than gas-powered vehicles and coal plants.

An International Energy Agency report on EV battery supply chains last year estimated another 50 average-size lithium mines, 60 nickel mines and 17 cobalt mines would be required by 2030 to meet climate pledges.

But developing a mine takes time—16 years on average, according to the IEA—and recycled metal has significantly fewer carbon emissions. Recycled aluminum production typically has a carbon footprint five to 25 times lower than new metal, according to Wood Mackenzie.

“Recycling won’t be able to completely substitute mining—that goes without saying," Emmanuel Katrakis, secretary-general of the European Recycling Industries’ Confederation, said earlier this year. “Yet, recycling is essential to de-risk supply chains and drive sustainability of raw materials, be them base metals or critical ones."

The recent deals involve partnerships with companies experienced in collecting scrap, sometimes called urban mining—a task that is outside the expertise of miners such as Rio Tinto.

Mining companies that are branching out are so far only really doing so where they have existing smelting or refining processing capacity, said Wood Mackenzie global mining research director Nick Pickens.

Major producers of iron ore and copper are making bumper profits from their existing operations, Pickens said. “And at the moment it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense for them to enter businesses with thinner margins and in which they have limited operating experience," he said.

Some mining companies already have a sizable foothold. For Glencore, a big player that has been recycling metals for decades, its recent agreement with Li-Cycle shows how the company is positioning for the energy transition. The recycling business contributes between $200 million and $250 million, or less than 1%, to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Executives expect it to be a multiple of that within five years.

“We see all these tailwinds," said Kunal Sinha, Glencore’s global head of recycling, pointing to regulatory changes and consumer demand, such as from the fashion industry.

Mark Cutifani, chairman of Brazilian mining company Vale’s base metals business, says there has been an evolution in the way miners are thinking about their role in the energy transition and a so-called circular economy. Vale’s base metals business spends up to $200 million each year buying scrap for recycling.

Before ending his nearly decadelong tenure as CEO of Anglo American last year, Cutifani told The Wall Street Journal that miners needed to start talking more about being materials suppliers and not just about digging.

“Are you a stagecoach company," he said, “or are you in transportation?"