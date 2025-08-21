Ministers greenlight two-rate GST, tax relief likely on a range of items
21 Aug 2025
The new system is a step towards a simpler mode in India's seven-year-old GST regime, originally conceived as a single uniform tax across the country, but later turned into a thicket of multiple rates and cesses levied separately by the Centre and states.
A range of goods from cars to kitchenware may turn cheaper in the near future, with a top panel of state ministers greenlighting a proposal to simplify India's indirect tax system. A ministerial panel formed by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council endorsed the Centre's proposal for a simplified tax structure on Thursday, setting the stage for its rollout before the coming festive season.
