Ministers greenlight two-rate GST, tax relief likely on a range of items

Minister Bhattacharya explained that the GST compensation cess levied on certain products in the 28% slab will have to be discontinued as it cannot be levied beyond a period. Therefore, to ensure that the tax incidence on products like tobacco, which are on this slab and also currently attract compensation cess at various rates, remain unchanged after the tax rate restructure, a new duty has to be introduced on them in place of the cess. This could be done by amending the GST law, Bhattacharya explained in response to a query.