Minneapolis ICE shooting: Trump calls video ‘horrible to watch,’ insists ICE agent acted in self-defense

US President Donald Trump described graphic footage of the deadly Minneapolis ICE shooting as “horrible to watch,” while forcefully defending the federal agent who opened fire on a female protester, insisting the shooting was an act of self-defense.

Trump’s remarks came hours after Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot and killed by an ICE agent during a confrontation on Wednesday (January 8). Federal authorities allege Good attempted to ram officers with her vehicle.

‘A terrible scene’ “It’s a terrible scene,” Trump told The New York Times about the video of the incident.

“I think it’s horrible to watch. No, I hate to see it.”

Despite his emotional reaction, Trump reiterated that the agent acted only after being struck by Good’s car.

“That was a vicious situation that took place,” he said.

“She behaved horribly.”

Self-defense claim Trump maintained that the officer fired in fear for his life.

“She then ran him over,” Trump said.

“I want to see nobody get shot. I want to see nobody screaming and trying to run over policemen either.”

“With all of it being said, no, I don’t like that happening,” he added.

Agent ‘lucky to be alive’ Earlier, Trump said in a post on Truth Social that the ICE agent involved was hospitalized and “lucky to be alive” after being hit by what he described as a “disorderly” agitator.

The agent has not been publicly identified.

Local leaders push back Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and other local Democratic leaders sharply criticized the Trump administration’s account of events and renewed calls for ICE to leave Minnesota.

Governor Tim Walz, who is nearing the end of his term, joined demands for federal authorities to withdraw ICE operations from the state.

Noem calls it ‘domestic terrorism’ Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem characterized the incident as a coordinated act of violence and urged prosecutors to pursue terrorism charges.

“This domestic act of terrorism to use your vehicle to try to kill law enforcement officers is going to stop,” Noem said.

“I’m asking the DOJ to prosecute it as domestic terrorism — because it’s clear that it’s being coordinated.”

Noem alleged protesters were being trained to use vehicles as weapons against law enforcement.

“She then proceeded to weaponize her vehicle,” Noem said.