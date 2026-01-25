US immigration crackdown faces scrutiny — ICE child detentions, fatal federal shootings in Minneapolis ignite outrage

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is facing intense scrutiny following two separate incidents in Minneapolis where young children were taken into federal custody during immigration enforcement operations, sparking outrage, protests, and calls for accountability.

2-year-old toddler taken from home On Thursday (January 22), 2-year-old C.R.T.V. was taken into ICE custody alongside her father, Elvis Tipan-Echeverria, after federal agents approached their vehicle in Minneapolis. The child and father were initially held at the Whipple Federal Building, a site that has recently been a flashpoint for protests following the death of Minneapolis resident Renee Good during a federal operation.

Advertisement

According to family attorney Kira Kelley, the toddler was flown to Texas despite a court order requiring her immediate release, before being returned to her mother on Friday.

The family alleges that ICE agents entered the backyard and driveway without a warrant, broke a window of the family vehicle while the child was inside, and refused to allow the father to hand the toddler to her mother. The affidavit also noted that the ICE vehicle used did not have a car seat.

Protesters surrounded the federal agents during the incident, leading DHS to deploy crowd-control measures, claiming that some in the crowd threw rocks and garbage cans.

5-year-old detained amid federal crackdown Earlier in the week, 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos was taken from his home’s driveway while federal agents detained his father. Both were flown to a family detention facility in Texas, where they remain. Pastor Sergio Amezcua, assisting the family, said Liam’s mother was “terrified” of federal agents, disputing DHS claims that parents refused custody of the children.

Advertisement

Growing public outcry These incidents have intensified criticism of ICE operations in Minneapolis, particularly following the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti during federal enforcement operations recently. Lawyers and community advocates have questioned the use of force, removal of minors, and tactics that appear to violate court orders.

Kelley said: “Needless to say, neither child has a criminal history. This federal enforcement has caused unnecessary trauma to families and is unacceptable.”

DHS defended its actions, stating that Tipan-Echeverria had driven “erratically with a child in the vehicle” and that federal agents acted to ensure the child’s safety.

Legal challenges underway A federal court has barred ICE from removing Tipan-Echeverria from Minnesota while court proceedings continue. The incidents highlight the growing tension between federal immigration authorities and local communities in Minneapolis, where widespread protests continue against what residents and advocacy groups call heavy-handed enforcement tactics.

Advertisement

Renee Nicole Good, a 37‑year‑old mother of three, was fatally shot by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis earlier this month during a federal immigration enforcement operation. She died of multiple gunshot wounds from the agent’s weapon, and her death sparked protests and outrage over the federal crackdown.

Advertisement