Minneapolis school shooter Robin Westman was ‘tired of being trans, wished I never brain-washed myself'

Minneapolis catholic school shooter Robin or Robert Westman reportedly confessed in a manifesto that he “was tired of being trans” and wished he “never brain-washed” himself.

Westman, 23, had posted the two videos online just before he killed two children and wounded 18 more at a Minneapolis church.

His clips, timed with the attack that left two children dead, are being treated as a “manifesto” to uncover his motive.

‘I am tired’ In a twisted handwritten journal he shared on YouTube before the massacre, Westman groaned about his long hair and his decision to transition. Most of the writtings were encrypted in a homespun code of Russian Cyrillic script and English words.

“I only keep [the long hair] because it is pretty much my last shred of being trans. I am tired of being trans, I wish I never brain-washed myself,” he wrote, according to a translation by The Post.

“I can’t cut my hair now as it would be an embarrassing defeat, and it might be a concerning change of character that could get me reported. It just always gets in my way. I will probably chop it on the day of the attack," Westman reportedly wrote.

‘I wish I was a girl’ Westman, 23, later wrote that he regretted being trans and just wished he were a girl. “I regret being trans…I wish I was a girl I just know I cannot achieve that body with the technology we have today. I also can’t afford that,” he said.

‘I like feeling sexy and cute but…’ The unhinged shooter also expressed feelings of self-loathing.

“I like feeling sexy and cute but my face never matches how I feel. I hate my face… maybe that’s why I like furries so much. You can give yourself a new body and face. I want to be that black face mask on Beyonce’s body lmao!”

Westman dies by suicide Rober Westman, an assailant armed with three guns, fired through stained-glass windows into a Catholic church where parish school students were attending Mass on Wednesday.

Two children were killed and 17 others were injured in the attack, officials said.

The shooting ended when the lone suspect, identified as Robin Westman, 23, "took his own life" at the rear of the church, according to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, who declined to offer a possible motive for the attack.

A videotaped message by the suspect showed Westman struggled with depression and was fascinated by the perpetrators of past mass shootings.

A 2017 yearbook from the school showed that Westman, who went by the first name Robert at the time, had been a student there, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

‘Westman’s gender identity wasn’t clear’ Federal officials referred to Westman as transgender, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey decried hatred being directed at “our transgender community.”