Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ends third-term bid amid child care fraud probe

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the Democratic vice-presidential nominee in 2024, announced on Monday (January 5) that he will not seek a third term. The decision comes amid increasing scrutiny from President Donald Trump over a state child care program fraud investigation.

“Every minute that I spend defending my own political interest would be a minute I can’t spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who want to prey on our differences," Walz said. "So I’ve decided to step out of this race, and I’ll let others worry about the election while I focus on the work that’s in front of me for the next year.”

Trump’s pressure cited as key factor Walz pointed to Trump’s continued attacks and federal pressure on Minnesota as a central reason for stepping aside.

“Donald Trump and his allies — in Washington, in St. Paul, and online — want to make our state a colder, meaner place,” Walz said. “They want to poison our people against each other by attacking our neighbors. And, ultimately, they want to take away much of what makes Minnesota the best place in America to raise a family.”

Political landscape shifts Walz’s withdrawal shakes up the 2026 gubernatorial race in a Democratic-leaning state. Democrats currently hold 24 of 50 governorships nationwide, with 36 seats, including Minnesota, up for grabs next year.

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar is reportedly considering entering the race, though she has not made a final decision.

On the Republican side, around a dozen candidates have already declared their campaigns, including:

-MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, an election denier and Trump ally

-Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth

-Former state senator Dr. Scott Jensen

-State Rep. Kristin Robbins

-Former GOP Chair David Hann

-Former executive Kendall Qualls

-Defense lawyer and former federal prosecutor Chris Madel

Walz’s record as Governor A military veteran, former educator, and union supporter, Walz has been known for his ambitious Democratic agenda. During his two terms, he successfully championed major reforms:

-Protections for abortion rights

-Paid family and medical leave

-Free school meals for students

-Gender-affirming care for transgender youth

-Legalization of recreational marijuana

Walz also drew national attention during the COVID-19 pandemic, using emergency powers to close schools and businesses, which triggered pushback from Republican legislators.

In his second term, working with Democratic majorities in both legislative chambers, Walz implemented a more liberal agenda, aided by a record budget surplus.

Challenges and unfinished agenda Walz recently expressed frustration over his inability to enact new gun control measures following a tragic mass shooting at Annunciation School in Minneapolis last August, which killed two children and injured dozens. He had hoped to call a special session to advance a series of gun safety proposals.

Legacy and 2024 Presidential connection Walz gained national prominence as Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate in the 2024 presidential election.