Minnesota Governor Tim Walz refuses to resign after dropping re-election bid amid welfare fraud scandal

A day after announcing he would not seek re-election, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz rejected calls to step down over the state’s welfare fraud scandal.

“I’m not going anywhere. And you can make all your requests for me to resign. Over my dead body will that happen,” Walz told reporters on Tuesday (January 6), responding publicly for the first time since ending his re-election bid.

Decision to end re-election bid The Democratic governor scrapped his campaign for an unprecedented third term amid mounting criticism from Republicans over his handling of large-scale fraud involving state-administered welfare programs.

Walz said his decision was rooted in accountability.

“The buck stops with me. I’m accountable for this. And because of that accountability, I’m not running for office again,” he said.

Attack on Republicans and Trump Striking a combative tone, Walz turned his fire on Minnesota Republicans and President Donald Trump, warning GOP lawmakers in the state legislature to expect aggressive oversight from his office in the months ahead.

“Expect for the next 11 months for me to ride you like you’ve never been ridden, to make sure that you’re doing your job,” Walz said.

Defending his record Despite the scandal, Walz defended his tenure and argued he still has time to fix the problems uncovered under his administration.

“I have a year to continue to improve on a record that I think will stand up against anybody’s, a record that has made Minnesota better,” he said.

Reiterating earlier remarks, Walz added: “This is on my watch, I am accountable for this and, more importantly, I am the one that will fix it.”

Fraud scandal under scrutiny Walz faced a growing political backlash in recent weeks over what prosecutors have described as the largest COVID-era fraud scheme in the United States.

More than 90 people — most from Minnesota’s large Somali community — have been charged since 2022. Authorities are still calculating the total losses linked to alleged money laundering involving fraudulent meal programs, housing assistance, daycare centers and Medicaid services.

National spotlight and funding freeze The controversy intensified nationally after a viral video by 23-year-old YouTube content creator Nick Shirley alleged widespread fraud at Somali-run daycare centers in Minneapolis.