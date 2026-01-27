Minnesota Republican candidate quits governor race after blasting Trump’s ICE raids

A Republican candidate for Minnesota governor dropped out of the race on Monday (January 26), sharply criticising President Donald Trump’s immigration operation in the state.

Chris Madel, a lawyer representing the immigration officer who fatally shot Renee Good earlier this month, announced his withdrawal in a video posted on social media platform X, citing constitutional concerns and growing fear among US citizens.

Madel said he supports deporting “the worst of the worst” criminals but argued that the Trump administration’s enforcement actions in the Twin Cities had gone far beyond that goal.

Advertisement

“I cannot support the national Republicans’ stated retribution on the citizens of our state,” Madel said. “Nor can I count myself a member of a party that would do so.”

He added that the federal operation had made it nearly impossible for Republicans to compete statewide in Minnesota.

“National Republicans have made it nearly impossible for a Republican to win a statewide election in Minnesota,” Madel said, describing himself as a political “pragmatist.”

Fear among US citizens Madel said US citizens — particularly people of colour — are increasingly living in fear amid aggressive immigration enforcement.

“United States citizens are carrying papers to prove their citizenship,” he said. “That’s wrong.”

He said he had personally heard from Asian and Hispanic law enforcement officers who were stopped by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and claimed that numerous US citizens had been detained based on their appearance.

Advertisement

“I have read about and I have spoken to countless United States citizens who have been detained in Minnesota due to the color of their skin,” Madel said.

Constitutional concerns over raids Madel also criticised federal agents for conducting home raids using civil immigration warrants instead of warrants issued by judges.

“It is unconstitutional and wrong for federal officers to raid homes using a civil warrant,” he said.

Shootings fuel backlash Madel’s decision comes amid mounting political pressure following two fatal shootings involving federal immigration officers in Minneapolis.

ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, on January 7, just days after the Trump administration deployed thousands of federal officers to Minnesota. Over the weekend, a US Border Patrol agent fatally shot Alex Pretti, a US citizen and ICU nurse, during a protest in Minneapolis.

Advertisement

Republicans, including some normally aligned with Trump, have since called for investigations into federal immigration tactics in the state.

Legal role in Good shooting Madel has agreed to provide pro bono legal advice to Ross, although no criminal charges or civil lawsuits have been filed. He said he was honoured to assist the officer, even during an active gubernatorial campaign.

“Justice requires excellent legal representation,” Madel said.

Crowded governor’s race Madel had been among several Republicans seeking to replace Democratic Governor Tim Walz, who dropped his reelection bid earlier this month. Other Republican contenders include MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, former state senator Scott Jensen, and state Rep. Kristin Robbins.

On the Democratic side, US Senator Amy Klobuchar has filed paperwork to run but has not yet formally launched her campaign.

Advertisement