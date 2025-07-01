'Minor incident leads to outcry': West Bengal minister sparks row amid Kolkata rape case, says remark 'misquoted'

A West Bengal minister's remark that any "minor" incidents in Bengal lead to a huge cry seems to have been overblown by the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has claimed that the latter was referring to the Kolkata gangrape case. Rebutting the allegations, the minister clarified that his remarks were "misunderstood" and "misquoted."

West Bengal Irrigation Minister Manas Bhunia, who was addressing a doctors’ conference in Kolkata recently, said in his speech: “A minor incident happened, and there is a lot of commotion around it. Has the chief minister ever suppressed any incident? During the RG Kar hospital episode, even the CBI could not proceed further after a police investigation — that’s how active she was.” The statement quickly went viral on social media and was picked up by the West Bengal BJP as well.

The remark triggered a fresh and furious showdown between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party. The saffron camp accused the TMC of being insensitive and trivialising the crime.

Faced with mounting backlash, Bhunia convened an emergency press conference Tuesday evening and said: “I never referred to the Kasba incident. Those drawing such connections are doing so with malicious intent. My comments were solely about challenges in the healthcare sector. I strongly condemn the Kasba incident. I never support or justify wrongdoing.”

Clarifying his “everything is minor” response to reporters, Bhunia said he had replied in general terms, but it was “deliberately” misconstrued and juxtaposed with the gangrape case to malign him.

“If this continues, I will be compelled to pursue legal action to protect my reputation,” the senior TMC leader warned.