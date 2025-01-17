Mint BFSI event today to host top regulators, finance pros

Various aspects of India's financial services industry are facing their unique set of issues. The banking industry is looking to scale up low-cost deposits, its bread and butter, in the face of an onslaught by other investment options available to investors. Primary among those options is stocks, where the participation of retail investors has surged in recent times, with chunks of savings being moved to more risky equity investing. This session will see a discussion between top bankers Hitendra Dave of HSBC India, Pranav Chawda of J.P. Morgan Chase India, and Prashant Kumar of Yes Bank.