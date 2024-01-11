Mint BFSI Summit & Awards 2024 begins: Watch the event LIVE stream here
The 16th edition of Mint Annual BFSI Summit & Awards 2024 is taking place today, 11 January. The summit is graced by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, who delivered the keynote address. The summit that organises dialogue on the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) industry in India, is currently underway and can be watched online.