Mint emerges as India's No.1 News Platform
From trending headlines on the stock market to in-depth analysis of industry trends, Mint covers a wide range of topics including the economy, technology, startups, and personal finance
Mint emerges as a beacon of clarity, offering unparalleled coverage and insights into India's dynamic economic terrain. Backed by impressive statistics highlighted by the Press Gazette powered by Similarweb data. A 100% surge year-on-year change in visits speaks volumes about Mint's growing influence, securing its position as the No.1 choice in India over competitors like Indiatimes.com and Apnews.com.