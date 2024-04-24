Active Stocks
Mint emerges as India's No.1 News Platform

From trending headlines on the stock market to in-depth analysis of industry trends, Mint covers a wide range of topics including the economy, technology, startups, and personal finance

Mint emerges as a beacon of clarity, offering unparalleled coverage and insights into India's dynamic economic terrain. Backed by impressive statistics highlighted by the Press Gazette powered by Similarweb data. A 100% surge year-on-year change in visits speaks volumes about Mint's growing influence, securing its position as the No.1 choice in India over competitors like Indiatimes.com and Apnews.com. 

One area where Mint has truly shone is its comprehensive coverage of Union Budget 2024. Outperforming competitors like The Economic Times and MoneyControl, Mint became the premier choice for budget coverage, providing market insights, expert interviews, and sectoral expectations. Mint stands as a global leader in business news. Its consistent track record of excellence, coupled with recent accolades from WAN IFRA, solidifies its position as a trusted source for business professionals.

From trending headlines on the stock market to in-depth analysis of industry trends, Mint covers a wide range of topics including the economy, technology, startups, and personal finance. Whether it's understanding tax regulations or tracking mutual fund performance, Mint offers comprehensive coverage tailored to the needs of its readers.

With features like Mint Shorts and Mint Capsule, busy professionals can stay informed even on the go, while online formats like Newsletters, Podcasts, Web Stories, and Videos provide flexibility in consuming content.

Elevating the reader experience further, Mint offers exclusive access to e-paper and unlimited articles from expert journalists, ensuring subscribers are always well-informed and empowered to make informed decisions in the business world.

As we navigate the complexities of today's economy, Mint remains committed to delivering accurate, insightful, and timely news and analysis. Whether you're a seasoned investor, a budding entrepreneur, or a policymaker shaping the future, Mint is your trusted partner in navigating the intricate world of finance and business.

 

Published: 24 Apr 2024, 12:50 PM IST
