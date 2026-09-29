Mint Explainer | Can the government make life-saving drugs cheaper?

The Kerala high court on 28 September gave the Centre a legal route to intervene when patented life-saving medicines become unaffordable, holding that the government can invoke Section 100 of the Patents Act, 1970, to use a patented drug for public health purposes.
Mint explains how the ruling could help improve access to expensive remedies.
What was the ruling?
The case began in June 2022, when a breast cancer patient approached the Kerala high court seeking government intervention to make ribociclib, a patented Novartis AG drug costing around ₹75,000 a month, more affordable.