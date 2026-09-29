Mint Explainer | Can the government make life-saving drugs cheaper?

NEW DELHI,MUMBAI : The Kerala high court on 28 September gave the Centre a legal route to intervene when patented life-saving medicines become unaffordable, holding that the government can invoke Section 100 of the Patents Act, 1970, to use a patented drug for public health purposes.
NEW DELHI,MUMBAI : The Kerala high court on 28 September gave the Centre a legal route to intervene when patented life-saving medicines become unaffordable, holding that the government can invoke Section 100 of the Patents Act, 1970, to use a patented drug for public health purposes.
Mint explains how the ruling could help improve access to expensive remedies.
Mint explains how the ruling could help improve access to expensive remedies.
What was the ruling?
The case began in June 2022, when a breast cancer patient approached the Kerala high court seeking government intervention to make ribociclib, a patented Novartis AG drug costing around ₹75,000 a month, more affordable.
The petitioner died in September 2022. However, the court continued the matter as a suo motu proceeding, treating it as a broader public health issue. It expanded the scope of the case to include Eli Lilly’s abemaciclib, also used to treat breast cancer.
While it did not direct the government to immediately invoke the provision or share a timeline to do so, it asked the Centre to collect data on how many patients need the medicine, how many cannot afford it, and whether existing subsidies and price-control measures are effective.
The caveat remains that high costs alone don’t call for government intervention. Rather, a thorough examination of the drug is required.
The court concluded that palbociclib, another breast cancer drug by Pfizer, which lost exclusivity in 2023 and is cheaper, cannot be used interchangeably with ribociclib.
What is section 100?
Section 100 of the Patents Act allows the Centre to use a patented invention for the “purposes of government”.
The court examined whether this was limited to medicines required for direct government use or could also cover medicines supplied to individual patients for public health purposes. It held that the provision is broad enough to allow the government, or a person authorized by it, to use a patented medicine and supply it to needy patients on a non-commercial basis.
The court linked this power to the government's responsibility to protect public health under Article 47 of the Constitution, as well as to the public health principles set out in Section 83 of the Patents Act.
Currently, the government can allow a third party to make, use or sell a patented invention without the patent holder’s consent through “compulsory licensing” in specified circumstances, including when the invention is not available at a reasonably affordable price. India has granted such a licence only once, in 2012, to Natco Pharma for Nexavar (sorafenib tosylate), a kidney and liver cancer drug patented by Bayer.
The ruling gives the government another legal option to make expensive life-saving drugs accessible, said Sudarshan Singh Shekhawat, advocate, patent attorney and founder of Shekhawat Law.
What do experts say?
Lawyers said the judgment seeks to balance patent protection with public health needs, but may lead to uncertainty and deter pharmaceutical firms from investing in India.
“The judgment is calibrated to preserve patent sanctity, not erode it. The court was explicit that recognizing a government-use route does not compromise the patentee's underlying exclusivity,” said Gitika Suri, director-patents, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.
However, Amit Panigrahi, a partner at Kochhar & Co. who handles the intellectual property practice, said the ruling could create regulatory uncertainty. “While the court protected pharmaceutical companies from arbitrary judicial mandates, the legal confirmation that the government can override a patent based solely on pricing data creates a regulatory risk that could make companies more cautious about investing in or launching expensive patented medicines in India,” he said.
How does this impact patients?
India registered over 237,000 new breast cancer cases in 2024, according to data from the World Health Organisation. Ribociclib, abemaciclib and palbociclib are targeted therapies belonging to the CDK4/6 inhibitor class, and are used to treat certain types of breast cancers, but are not interchangeable.
Access to specialized treatments for cancers and rare diseases remains a recurring issue for Indian patients. A 2022 study by the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) found that fewer than 3% of patients in India had access to immunotherapies.
Patients rights experts believe that this judgement could have far-reaching implications, extending to other life saving drugs. However the absence of a direct ruling or timeline increases uncertainty.
How does this impact companies?
The Indian market typically accounts for a very small share of global pharmaceutical companies' overall revenues. However, the ruling highlights a ‘policy tension’ between innovators and access to life-saving medicines, said Tushar Gulati, associate partner, Dentons Link Legal.
“Pharmaceutical companies invest heavily and for many years in research and development, and predictable patent protection is intended to provide an incentive for that investment,” he said. At the same time, Gulati noted that when a life-saving medicine is priced beyond the reach of a substantial section of patients, patent exclusivity can create an access problem.