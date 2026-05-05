Mint Explainer | EPFO’s E-PRAAPTI portal: What it means for dormant PF accounts

With the government planning to roll out E-PRAAPTI, an Aadhaar-linked portal by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), subscribers will soon be able to trace and access dormant or unclaimed provident fund accounts with minimal effort. The platform is designed to let users identify legacy accounts, link them to their Universal Account Number (UAN), update KYC details and reactivate balances through a fully digital process.
With the government planning to roll out E-PRAAPTI, an Aadhaar-linked portal by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), subscribers will soon be able to trace and access dormant or unclaimed provident fund accounts with minimal effort. The platform is designed to let users identify legacy accounts, link them to their Universal Account Number (UAN), update KYC details and reactivate balances through a fully digital process.
The shift marks a move from an employer-dependent system to a member-led model, where individuals can manage PF accounts directly using digital authentication.
The shift marks a move from an employer-dependent system to a member-led model, where individuals can manage PF accounts directly using digital authentication.
Mint explores how the portal could help unlock dormant provident fund accounts and what the shift to a member-led system means for subscribers.
Why is this portal being launched?
India has a large number of inactive provident fund (PF) accounts, largely due to job changes, incomplete KYC, or accounts created before UAN became universal.
Over time, EPFO has acknowledged that a significant portion of its total accounts are inactive or inoperative—many of them small-value balances that workers have lost track of. With over 280 million EPF accounts in the system, even a small share turning inactive translates into crores of accounts lying unused.
How will it work?
The portal will be launched in a phased manner.
In the first phase, users will log in using Aadhaar authentication and enter their old member ID to locate accounts. Once identified, they will be able to link the account to their UAN, update personal and bank details, complete KYC requirements, and reactivate the account to access funds.
In later phases, the system is expected to expand to enable account retrieval even without legacy details, making it more accessible over time.
What will be the potential impact?
The potential impact could be significant.
EPFO data shows rising engagement with its systems, with 83.1 million claims settled in FY26 compared with 60.1 million in FY25. Of these, 55.1 million were advance withdrawals, and over 71% of such claims were processed automatically.
These trends indicate growing digital interaction with provident fund accounts, and bringing dormant accounts into the same system could unlock a substantial volume of savings.
What changes for subscribers?
The biggest change is greater independence for subscribers. They will no longer need to rely on employers to access old PF accounts, correct details, or initiate transfers. Instead, they will be able to manage account access and updates directly, improving speed and reducing procedural delays.
As per the EPFO portal, the organisation covers over 290 million members, with around 69 million contributing on a monthly basis.
Will this lead to higher withdrawals?
It is possible. Easier access often increases usage. With advance withdrawals already rising, unlocking dormant accounts could increase liquidity for households. While this improves financial flexibility in the short term, it also raises questions about long-term retirement savings adequacy if withdrawal behaviour intensifies.
What are the risks?
From an execution perspective, the success of E-PRAAPTI will depend on implementation as much as design. While Aadhaar-based authentication can simplify retrieval, legacy PF records are often fragmented, with inconsistencies in names, dates of birth and employment details. This makes accurate matching a challenge.
At the same time, easier access could increase withdrawals, raising concerns around long-term retirement savings adequacy.
Why does this matter?
The reform matters because it affects millions of workers who may have lost track of retirement savings accumulated over years of employment. By reducing reliance on employers and enabling direct access, EPFO is moving towards a system where individuals have greater control over their provident fund balances.
“This is a significant step towards improving access to retirement savings and strengthening financial inclusion. Making the system member-driven will enhance transparency and reduce friction in accessing long-pending balances,” said Abhash Kumar, an economist.