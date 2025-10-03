Mint Explainer | India's big bet: ₹5,000 crore to transform pharma R&D. See what it means.
Summary
India’s ₹5,000-cr plan opens applications to fund pharma and medtech R&D, helping firms move beyond low-cost generics toward new drugs, complex therapies, and global innovation.
India, the world’s pharmacy for low-cost generics, is attempting a major upgrade.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story