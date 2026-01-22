Mint explainer: What is MoRTH doing to reduce road deaths on India’s highways?
As highways expand and speeds rise, road deaths remain stubbornly high. Mint explains how MoRTH is using technology, design, enforcement and post-crash care to cut fatalities.
India is building highways at a record pace, but safer roads have not followed automatically. With over 4.6 lakh road accidents and more than 1.6 lakh deaths every year, road crashes remain among the leading causes of death for young Indians, imposing a heavy human and economic toll.