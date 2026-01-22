A notable example is National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI’s) real-time stray cattle alert system, launched in January 2026 on the Jaipur–Agra and Jaipur–Rewari corridors. Drivers receive location-based SMS and voice alerts up to 10 km in advance, warning them to slow down in cattle-prone zones. Alerts are capped at one every 30 minutes to avoid fatigue.