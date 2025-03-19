Science
Mint Explainer: Space travel isn’t as easy as it looks—Sunita Williams’ long wait for Earth proves it
SummarySunita Williams' 8-day mission turned into 9 months in space due to a failed spacecraft, delays, and space rivalries. Why is human spaceflight still so challenging? Mint explains.
Indian-descent American astronaut, Sunita Williams, returned safely to earth in the early hours of Wednesday India time—after being stuck in space for more than nine months.
