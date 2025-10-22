Mint Explainer: What DGCA’s new rest rules mean for cabin crew and flight safety
Abhishek Law , Dipali Banka 5 min read 22 Oct 2025, 01:39 pm IST
India’s aviation regulator has proposed stricter rest norms for cabin crew to tackle fatigue and align with global safety standards. Mint explains what’s changing and why it matters.
India’s aviation safety regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has proposed a new set of rest-time norms for cabin crew that could reshape airline rostering practices and potentially increase staffing needs.
