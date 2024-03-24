Mint Explainer: What falling total fertility rate will mean for India

Where does falling TFR hurt?

For nations with small population, a falling TFR is a cause for concern. This is because there will be fewer and fewer young people joining the labour force. A shrinking labour force can negatively affect the economic growth of a nation if it does not open up to allow immigrants to take up jobs for which it does not have enough workers. After all, machines cannot replace humans in many activities. Many European nations as well as rich East Asian economies such as Japan and South Korea are seeing their population shrink. South Korea’s TFR is below 1.