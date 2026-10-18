Mint Explainer: What’s at stake for consumer companies this festive season?

This year’s festive season is split between the second and third quarters, forcing consumer companies to recalibrate their operational plans and earnings projections.
This year’s festive season is split between the second and third quarters, forcing consumer companies to recalibrate their operational plans and earnings projections.
At the same time, a steep rise in input costs across industries is squeezing margins during a critical sales window, while persistent inflation threatens to deepen a K-shaped recovery by pushing middle-class households to curtail discretionary spending.
At the same time, a steep rise in input costs across industries is squeezing margins during a critical sales window, while persistent inflation threatens to deepen a K-shaped recovery by pushing middle-class households to curtail discretionary spending.
So, how crucial is this festive period to India’s consumer economy, and how are companies navigating these headwinds to drive growth? Mint explains.
How important is the festive season for Indian consumer companies?
Sales during this period are vital, though the impact varies across product categories. Manufacturers of consumer staples such as packaged food, sweets, snacks and edible oil typically see a temporary sales spike. However, for businesses selling jewellery, consumer durables, and apparel, the festive period can drive anywhere from a third to more than half of their total annual revenue. Both online and offline channels feature exclusive product launches and steep discounts around Dussehra, Diwali, and other major festivals. Across several categories, particularly fashion, this sales momentum stretches into Christmas and the year-end.
What unique challenges are companies facing this festive season?
Multiple headwinds are reshaping demand projections this year. First, the calendar timing of major festivals has split the core festive period across the September and December quarters. Several consumer firms note this has shifted anticipated sales into October, weakening second-quarter results while potentially lifting third-quarter performance.
Second, persistent input-cost inflation is squeezing corporate profitability. Sharp price hikes in crude oil, crude-linked materials like plastic packaging, agricultural inputs like milk and sugar, and key hardware components such as copper and memory chips are putting margins under pressure. In response, most consumer companies have raised prices while offering more conservative discounts this season.
Are consumers also spending less?
Early signals are mixed. While e-commerce platforms report strong initial figures, the festive season remains in motion. However, demand for online-heavy electronics like smartphones and laptops has slowed sharply, as surging memory chip costs forced manufacturers to hike retail prices significantly. Broader inflationary pressures are also weighing on working-class budgets, dampening appetites for mass-market goods. Shares of value apparel chains such as V2 Retail and Vishal Mega Mart slid earlier this month after management teams cautioned that festive consumer spending could remain subdued.
How are companies fighting to keep festive-season demand alive?
To maintain sales momentum, many firms are opting to absorb higher input costs rather than passing them entirely to consumers. For instance, LG Electronics raised prices on air conditioners this month while leaving its broader consumer electronics portfolio untouched. Similarly, despite wholesale milk prices climbing across India over the past two to three months, consumer packaged goods makers like Nestlé have kept retail prices steady while others initially hiked prices earlier this year. Concurrently, retailers are leaning heavily on premium offerings to power top-line growth as rising costs threaten to compress mass-market demand.
Is consumption at the risk of being ‘K-shaped’ again?
Possibly, though current data does not yet show a pronounced shift. Rising prices for consumer staples and big-ticket discretionary items tend to hit working-class consumers first. Early signs of strain are already emerging in segments like smartphones and value fashion, alongside a slight uptick in bank financing for festive purchases on e-commerce platforms like Amazon.
A critical variable is the ongoing El Niño, which threatens upcoming planting and harvest cycles and could depress agricultural incomes. While the government reduced GST rates across several consumer categories last September to stimulate demand and curb persistent K-shaped consumption, those tax benefits have now largely dissipated.