Mint Explainer | What’s happening to the global minimum tax deal?
Gireesh Chandra Prasad 4 min read 20 Jan 2026, 03:44 pm IST
Summary
A recent US carveout from the OECD’s global minimum tax deal has raised concerns about whether the international consensus to curb corporate tax avoidance is beginning to fray.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : NEW DELHI: The global agreement aimed at setting a minimum level of corporate taxation is facing fresh tests.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story