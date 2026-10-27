Mint Explainer: Who qualifies for the Centre’s Diwali bonus, and how much will they get?

Are temporary employees and retirees eligible?

Yes, provided they meet specific criteria. Temporary or ad-hoc employees qualify if they have completed at least six months of continuous service without a break. Under department of expenditure guidelines, employees who retired on superannuation or on medical grounds, or passed away before 31 March 2026 are eligible for a proportionate bonus, provided they completed at least six months of regular service in FY26. For those re-employed after superannuation, the re-employment period is evaluated separately, though the total payout across both periods cannot exceed the maximum bonus allowed under the order.