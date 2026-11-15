Mint Explainer | Why does Andhra Pradesh need an investment protection law?

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced that it will soon introduce a law to protect the interests of investors who set up business in the state. Mint explains the law, the rationale behind it and the benefits it is expected to offer
What is this law proposed by Andhra Pradesh?
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently announced that the state will come out with a new law that will protect investors who invest in the state in a bid to address concerns about continuity of policies when there is a regime change.