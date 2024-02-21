Mint Explainer: Why farmers continue to protest despite a govt offer

So, what is likely to happen next?

Agriculture minister Arjun Munda said on Wednesday morning that the government is ready to discuss all issues raised by farmers in the next round of talks. It is likely that union leaders will take up this offer and talks will resume. A larger coalition of farm unions, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which spearheaded the year-long protests in Delhi’s borders beginning 2020 is likely to take a call whether to join the protests on ground; a meeting of its members is scheduled on Thursday. In all likelihood, the numbers of protesting farmers are likely to swell if a resolution is not reached soon.